Vinva Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vistra by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 19,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vistra by 12.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,800,000 after purchasing an additional 282,056 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Vistra
Vistra Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE VST traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.07. 8,785,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,600,544. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.76%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.