Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 507.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,851 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 40.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,339,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after purchasing an additional 485,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,276,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,814 shares in the company, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $8,182,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,043,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,498,580.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,084. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Down 1.8 %

DKNG stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,448,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.