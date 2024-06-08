ViciCoin (VCNT) One Day Volume Tops $279,181.79

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. ViciCoin has a total market cap of $218.70 million and approximately $279,181.79 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ViciCoin token can now be bought for approximately $21.93 or 0.00031567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ViciCoin Token Profile

ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,974,167 tokens. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ViciCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ViciCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

