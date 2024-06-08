Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 77,594 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 761,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,660. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $50.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.