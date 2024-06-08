Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $52,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ESGE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,230. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

