Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
ITOT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. 746,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,837. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $117.31.
About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
