Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 432 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,741,000 after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Blackstone by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $855,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 303,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,355. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.17 and a twelve month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.