Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Shares Down 2.9%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.53 ($0.10). Approximately 34,603 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 344,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

Verici Dx Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of £18.19 million, a PE ratio of -150.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Verici Dx Company Profile

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its lead products comprise Tutivia, a post-transplant test focused on acute rejection, including sub-clinical rejection; and Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection.

