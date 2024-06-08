Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,083,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,661 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 174.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,520,000 after acquiring an additional 504,327 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23,202.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after acquiring an additional 432,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,263,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CMF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,599. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

