VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8,570.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,070 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 0.5% of Prudential PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prudential PLC owned about 0.43% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $47,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,041 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.