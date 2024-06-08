Valley Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Burney Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 69,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 453,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 39,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 76,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 34,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 23,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE PFE traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 27,526,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.