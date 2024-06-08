Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Coverage Initiated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Usio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Usio

Usio Stock Performance

NASDAQ USIO opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. Usio has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Usio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Usio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Usio by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Usio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Usio in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.