Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $244,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,095 shares of company stock worth $1,199,765. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 167.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,797 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $41.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

