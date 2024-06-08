Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $6.03 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $10.05 or 0.00014474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.03 billion and $213.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.87 or 0.00115012 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008383 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.94429866 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1041 active market(s) with $268,078,734.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.