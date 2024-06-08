Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $497.51 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00001719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $497.51 million and $14.12 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

