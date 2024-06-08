Truist Financial Raises Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $4.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Stitch Fix

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 16,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $36,536.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 138,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stitch Fix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $8,994,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 576.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 67,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 57,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.