Truist Financial Increases Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Price Target to $62.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stericycle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,732,000 after buying an additional 679,974 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,627,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,328,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,506,000 after buying an additional 233,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Stericycle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after buying an additional 147,452 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

