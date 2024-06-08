Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $36.16. 4,814,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,063. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

