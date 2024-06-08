TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Trading Down 0%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.92 and last traded at $34.93. Approximately 2,125 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

