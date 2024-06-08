Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25.
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
