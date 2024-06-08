Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

TBPH has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 1.2 %

TBPH stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 325,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 306,064 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 201,104 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 557,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 163,951 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 116,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

