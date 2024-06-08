Thematics Asset Management Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,877,000 after purchasing an additional 200,183 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $76.21. 3,343,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,961. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.40, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.55.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

