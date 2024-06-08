Thematics Asset Management Has $9.89 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 72,668.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2,092.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Fortinet by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,613,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,971. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,097 shares of company stock worth $5,954,610 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FTNT. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

