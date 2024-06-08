The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

COCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. Vita Coco has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 640,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $69,611.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,855,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $113,931,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Vita Coco by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 899.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 250,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

