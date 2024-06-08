The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $99.73

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.73 ($1.28) and traded as high as GBX 101.40 ($1.30). The Renewables Infrastructure Group shares last traded at GBX 99.60 ($1.28), with a volume of 3,292,967 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 135 ($1.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 99.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 103.84. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.64 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 1.87 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Renewables Infrastructure Group

In other The Renewables Infrastructure Group news, insider Tove Feld acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,812.30). Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Featured Articles

