The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $138.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.76.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $130.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $145.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $134.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.