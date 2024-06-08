The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $597,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,208,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AZEK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $14,217,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AZEK by 66.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,631,000 after acquiring an additional 587,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 68.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $44.42 on Friday. AZEK has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

