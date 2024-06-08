Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,214,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585,650 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $377,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

