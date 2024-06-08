Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s 6th Largest Position

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 42,856 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.5% of Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,560 shares of company stock worth $35,725,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $177.48. 56,244,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,096,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

