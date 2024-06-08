TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.61

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.61 and traded as high as C$2.47. TeraGo shares last traded at C$2.36, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

TeraGo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a P/E/G ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo (TSE:TGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.47 million during the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TeraGo Company Profile

In related news, Director Daniel Vucinic acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.49 per share, with a total value of C$38,766.00. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.