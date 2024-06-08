TD Securities Cuts Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target to C$12.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.71.

CVO opened at C$7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Coveo Solutions has a 1-year low of C$6.66 and a 1-year high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$399.90 million, a PE ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.55.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

