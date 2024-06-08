Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.10% of Synopsys worth $76,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,272,143,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,041,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $925,744,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,594,000 after buying an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 228.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 386,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after acquiring an additional 269,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,545,000 after acquiring an additional 190,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS traded down $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $571.45. The company had a trading volume of 423,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,630. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.09 and a 200-day moving average of $550.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock worth $12,996,801. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

