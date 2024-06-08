Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.04

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.04 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.79). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.81), with a volume of 465,138 shares changing hands.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,202.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.30.

Sylvania Platinum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,000.00%.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

