Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Research Coverage Started at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

SGC has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Singular Research restated a buy rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.90 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47. Superior Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.08 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Superior Group of Companies news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 40,749 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1,040.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 22,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 103,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 67.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

