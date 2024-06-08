Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Trading Up 4.3%

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STGGet Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.68. 1,804 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $91.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STGGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a return on equity of 284.13% and a net margin of 27.11%.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

