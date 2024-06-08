Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Stock Price Up 13.2%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) shot up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. 340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.
Storebrand ASA Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92.
Storebrand ASA Company Profile
Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Storebrand ASA
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.