Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693,244 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,143,000 after purchasing an additional 342,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504,287 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

