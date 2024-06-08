StockNews.com Lowers Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set an in-line rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH opened at $196.60 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $180.81 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.61 and a 200 day moving average of $214.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,448.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

