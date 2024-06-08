StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get HireRight alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HRT

HireRight Price Performance

HRT opened at $14.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HireRight by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.