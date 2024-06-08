StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.83.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19. Hess has a 12-month low of $129.12 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.16.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $213,336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess by 44.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $552,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,697,579,000 after acquiring an additional 889,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 703.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,007,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $154,146,000 after purchasing an additional 882,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

