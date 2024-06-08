StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC owned 0.99% of Aptose Biosciences worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

