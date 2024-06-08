StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.96.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GROW Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

