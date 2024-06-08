StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.4 %

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.96.

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROWFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned about 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

