StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

