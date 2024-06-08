Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 7th (AM, AMD, ATEN, CHRW, CPRX, GIII, GLPI, IMOS, INTC, NSIT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, June 7th:

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

