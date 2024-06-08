STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $250,831,000 after buying an additional 2,065,387 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,564,831.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079,803 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,734 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 337.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 510,834 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 394,147 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,578 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,777,000 after purchasing an additional 308,494 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

