Stephens Inc. AR Buys 512 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,559 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 992.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $60.31 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

