STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill Sells 11,425 Shares

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$44,349.57.
Michael Edward Burvill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Edward Burvill sold 6,218 shares of STEP Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total value of C$21,971.30.
TSE:STEP opened at C$4.12 on Friday. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04. The stock has a market cap of C$293.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.16.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.
