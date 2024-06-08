STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill Sells 11,425 Shares

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 11,425 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total value of C$44,349.57.

Michael Edward Burvill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Edward Burvill sold 6,218 shares of STEP Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total value of C$21,971.30.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

TSE:STEP opened at C$4.12 on Friday. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.76 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.04. The stock has a market cap of C$293.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.50.

View Our Latest Report on STEP Energy Services

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.