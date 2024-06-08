Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $132.72 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Status has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $132.72 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,331.41 or 1.00032969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00012562 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001116 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00099790 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,566,986 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,884,566,986.198826 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03546575 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $1,173,758.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.