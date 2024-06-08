Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,764 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $62,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after purchasing an additional 387,632 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,217,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,388,924,000 after acquiring an additional 232,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $962,144,000 after buying an additional 1,115,051 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock valued at $642,050 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.43. 10,852,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,292,614. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

