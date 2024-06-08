Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,667,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,679,000 after purchasing an additional 133,791 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $2,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,435,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,539.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 829,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,676,000 after acquiring an additional 798,194 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HDB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,710,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

